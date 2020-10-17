Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf guide Southern Punjab to National T20 Cup final

Brilliant half-centuries by openers Zeeshan Ashraf and man-of-the-match Shan Masood inspired Southern Punjab to a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Brilliant half-centuries by openers Zeeshan Ashraf and man-of-the-match Shan Masood inspired Southern Punjab to a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams played at the Pindi cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Hot favourites and defending champions Northern had no answers to the Southern Punjab outfit that added another chapter to their remarkable comeback story in the tournament.

At the end of the Multan-leg Southern Punjab were languishing at the bottom of the six-team table with four defeats in as many matches. After a miraculous victory against Sindh at the start of the Rawalpindi-leg, the team roared back in contention and sneaked through to the semi-finals on the back of a heroic chase against Balochistan last night which improved their net-run-rate considerably, helping them seal the fourth semi-final spot.

On Saturday evening, the foundations of Southern Punjab's 161-run chase were laid by captain Shan and Zeeshan Ashraf who added 91 runs for the first-wicket in a mere 10.2 overs. The left-handed Zeeshan set the tone of the 62-ball partnership with a typically aggressive 55 off 32 balls. He hit four fours and as many sixes as the formidable Northern bowling attack searched for ways to stem the flow of runs.

Shan hit some big shots after Zeeshan's departure as the hero of last night's 10.4-over 166-run chase Sohaib Maqsood joined his captain in the middle. The pair added 50 runs off 38 balls before Sohaib fell to Shadab Khan for 16 off 18 balls.

Khushdil Shah (1) was sent packing by Haris Rauf, Khushdil's departure left Northern needing 16 runs off the last 17 balls.

Shan shouldered the responsibility of taking his team to the target diligently with an unbeaten 78 off 58 balls (six fours, two sixes) as Southern Punjab completed the chase in 18.4 overs to send the defending champions packing. The victory was Southern Punjab's fourth consecutive win of the tournament.

Southern Punjab will now take on the winners of the second semi-final between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (tonight) in Sunday's tournament final which will start at the same venue at 7:30 pm local time.

Reflecting on his performance, man-of-the-match Shan Masood said: "I don't think I deserve the award, Zahid Mahmood bowled really well, and Zeeshan Ashraf batted very well. We had to play a major match only 12 hours after finishing our last match; I am extremely pleased with the team's performance. We wanted to groom players in the tournament and I think we have achieved that, we had a very poor start as we kept conceding 200 plus scores, but we had faith in our players We today have defeated a team that can be called a full Pakistan eleven which makes us very pleased. We will now try to perform tomorrow in the big final." Earlier, Northern won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Ali Imran and Zeeshan Malik provided their team a 37-run start in 5.2 overs, Zeeshan (16) fell to Mohammad Abbas.

Imran provided real impetus at one end by scoring a brisk 50 off 35 balls with four fours and three sixes. The right-hander became one of leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood's three victims. Zahid who took his tournament wickets tally to 11 during this spell also accounted for Haider Ali (18) and Asif Ali who perished for a golden duck. Zahid ended with figures of three for 28 in four overs.

After Imran's departure, Southern Punjab tightened the screws with some tidy overs. Northern upped the scoring rate as 22 runs were taken off the 18th over bowled by Mohammad Ilyas with Shadab hitting him for two consecutive sixes followed by two consecutive fours.

Shadab and captain Imad Wasim added 56 runs off 41 balls, Imad was run out in the penultimate over for 19 (20 balls).

Shadab scored a scintillating unbeaten 48 off 27 balls (four fours, three sixes) to take his side to their eventual 160 for five total in 20 overs.

Scores in brief: result � Southern Punjab won by seven wickets Northern 160-5, 20 overs (Ali Imran 50, Shadab Khan 48 not out; Zahid Mahmood 3-28)Southern Punjab 161-3, 18.4 overs (Shan Masood 78 not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 55; Musa Khan 1-22)Man-of-the-match � Shan Masood (Southern Punjab).