Shan Masood’s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Yorkshire

YORSHIRE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2023) Yorkshire County cricket Club finally broke their victory drought of 14 months as they triumphed over Derbyshire by three wickets on the final morning of the match at Chesterfield in the County Championship.

Former Derbyshire player Shan Masood played a pivotal role in the victory, showcasing his skills with an unbeaten knock of 95 from 112 balls. The visitors faced a tense situation after Dawid Malan fell to the first ball of the day, leaving Yorkshire needing 65 runs for victory.

However, Masood remained composed under pressure, forming a crucial partnership with Dom Bess, who contributed a quickfire 41 not out off just as many deliveries. The duo shared an eighth-wicket stand of 68 runs from 82 balls, steering Yorkshire to a thrilling win with the scoreboard reading 215 for 7.

The match took an unexpected turn when Mark Watt dismissed Malan with the first ball of the morning session. Malan's attempted paddle sweep resulted in a straightforward catch to Matt Lamb at short leg, leaving Masood with even greater responsibility on his shoulders.

Despite the challenging conditions with the ball keeping low, Bess eased the tension by playing a confident sweep shot for four off Watt, while Masood showcased his elegance with a boundary through the covers off Alex Thomson.

The Yorkshire dressing room erupted in cheers as Bess continued to display his batting prowess, cutting Watt for four and clipping him through midwicket for three runs.

However, there was a brief moment of concern when Masood survived an appeal for a catch off Watt on 76. Umpire Chris Watts clarified that he was signaling the bowler to stay off the pitch, much to the relief of the Yorkshire camp.

Bess further enhanced Yorkshire's chances by driving Thomson through the covers for another four. As Zak Chappell replaced Watt at the Pavilion end, Masood elegantly turned him behind square to the boundary, pushing the target under 20 runs.

Despite the mounting pressure, Masood remained unfazed and executed a sweeping shot off Watt to the midwicket boundary, taking him into the nineties. With 14 runs needed for victory, Thomson replaced Chappell, but Bess confidently dispatched him through midwicket for four.

In the following over, Bess swept Watt for another boundary, bringing Yorkshire tantalizingly close to the finishing line. Facing a barrage of close-in fielders, Bess skillfully guided Watt through midwicket for three runs, and shortly before midday, he sealed Yorkshire's triumph by pulling a full toss from Thomson to the boundary.

This victory marks the end of Yorkshire's 17-game wait for a red-ball victory, providing a much-needed boost to the team and their loyal supporters.