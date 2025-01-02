Shan Wants Ruthless Cricket Against Proteas In Newlands Test
Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood has said that the Pakistan test cricketers need to realize their potential and play ruthless cricket against South Africa to square the series in the second test at the Newlands, Cape Town beginning tomorrow (Friday)
Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the Newlands, he said Pakistan current squad has loads of talent and potential, adding that they must win against the best sides in the world to do justice to the immense potential.
Pakistan lost the first test match against the Proteas in Johannesburg in a closely contested game which could go either way but the Proteas managed to win by a narrow margin of two wickets.
To a query, he said the team was determined to do well after a close loss, adding it was heartening to see some good performances from the boys during the first test match and he had asked the team to enjoy the performances.
‘’We played some good cricket over the four days of the first test match and, sometimes, you want to end up on the right side,” Shan Masood said, adding the best sides in situations like this as they make a habit out of it.
The left-handed opening batsman said South Africa are the World No. 1 side in red-ball cricket as the won six matches on the trot. Shan Masood said the team needed to cross the line against the best and not merely compete against the best teams.
Shan Masood did not name the team for the test second match at the press conference, adding that he wanted to have another look at the pitch which looked a bit different from the one in Johannesburg and comparatively less grass on it.
On inclusion of a specialist spinner in the side, he said though South Africa had announced Keshav Maharaj in the squad but they still had the services of four seamers in the side, adding that the Proteas has four fast-bowling all-rounders in Bosch, Jansen, and Mulder.
Shan believed the pace bowlers would have a big role to play in the second test match at the Newlands but did not show inclination to play a specialist spinner. However, he expressed the hope that Salman Ali Agha will do well as a spinner like he did in Australia.
On Aamer Jamal, Shan Masood said that he was a very important player for the team and linked the team together. He said Aamer Jamal was decent batsman at No. 8 and provided the depth in batting besides being a proper fast bowler. Justifying the less work-load during the first test match in Johannesburg, he said Muhammad Abbas bowled 20 overs on the trot during the second innings of the match and that is why Aamer Jamal did not get a lot of opportunity to bowl. He said Aamer Jamal will bowl more on the Newlands surface.
