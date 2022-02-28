UrduPoint.com

Shanaka's 74 Lifts Sri Lanka To 146-5 In India T20

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed an unbeaten 74 to steer Sri Lanka to 146 for five after a top-order wobble against India in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who are playing for pride in the three-match series already won by the hosts, lost their top four for 29 after they elected to bat in Dharamsala, but Shanaka hit back with nine fours and two sixes in his 38-ball blitz.

Shanaka, who made an 47 not out in his team's second loss, went past his T20I best of 54 to hammer the bowlers and put on an unbeaten stand of 86 with Chamika Karunaratne, who made 12.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck in the opening over as Gunathilaka dragged a short delivery onto to the stumps.

Then, Avesh Khan removed Pathum Nissanka, for one, and Charith Asalanka, for four, in his first two overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal and Shanaka attempted to rebuild in a 31-run fifth-wicket stand that was broken by medium-pace bowler Harshal Patel.

Patel sent back Chandimal for 25 after the batsman hit the ball straight to backward point where Venkatesh Iyer held on to the catch.

Shanaka stood firm to launch an attack as he reached his fifty balls with a boundary off Avesh and hit the bowler for another six and four.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, need 147 to win and extend their unbeaten T20 streak to a record-equalling 12.

