Shandur Polo Festival begins at World Rooftop in colourful ceremony

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Shandur Polo Festival at the world rooftop got underway in a colourful opening ceremony with hundreds and thousands of vociferous spectators with their cheering hands and shouting.

The Shandur Polo is being played between the teams of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, under freestyle rules.

Polo in Shandur has been played between Chitral and Gilgit since the 1930s but at the government level, it was first organized in 1982.

The event is since then organized by District administrations of Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral, and is financed by KP govt. Polo at Shandur top, which is the world's highest polo ground at an altitude of 3,700 meters. The festival also includes folk music, dancing, and a camping village set up. The polo tournament is featured in the first episode of Himalaya with Michael Plain.

Since 1982 the Polo has been won 13 times by Gilgit-Baltistan and 16 times by Chitral. Shahzada Sikandar Ul Mulk (Captain of Chitral Polo team) has won a staggering 13 times while leading as a captain of his team. He is thus the most successful captain ever followed by Raji Rehmat of Gilgit who has won it 7 times for his team.

The world's highest polo ground is in the small village of Shandur, located at an altitude of 12,000 feet above sea level, the ground sits in the shadow of the towering Hindu Kush mountain range. The unique location of the polo ground makes it a popular destination for adventure seekers and polo enthusiasts.

Polo at world's 'rooftop' readies for polo festival wherein teams of Chitral and arch-rival Gilgit-Baltistan looked enthusiastic, stamping their superiorities on each other when they will be in the field free for all rules.

Foolproof security arrangements have also been taken to make the event a success. A special village has been set up for the festivities and to accommodate the large number of visitors. The Shandur ground lies midway between Chitral and Gilgit. The pitch was first used when the reigning royalty decided to have a polo match in the 1920s.

It is often called the 'Rooftop of the World'. The top is flat, a plateau and can be crossed between late April and early Nov. The annual traditional sporting event has become a global attraction and brings in a large number of tourists as well as revenue for the provincial government of KP and the Chitral district administration.

Special flights are operating to and from Chitral, especially for the foreign tourists expected to visit the festival. Pakistan's national flag carrier, PIA will operate two special flights from Islamabad to Chitral, taking tourists there. Facilitation desks have been set up at the Chitral, Peshawar and Islamabad airports as well.

Chitral teams are always challenged by the neighbouring Gilgit teams and the traditional rivalry spices up the matches during the tournament. This version of the game played at Shandur-top has attained legendary status and is of great interest to international and domestic adventure tourists alike. There are no umpires and there are no holds barred.

The KPCTA has made all arrangements to hold the festival in a befitting manner to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the scenic region and traditional game in large numbers.

Stalls have been established to highlight and promote the artworks of Chitral and Gilgit local artists and skilled people. Rafting in Shandur Lake, paragliding, archery, fireworks and kite flying would be other features of the event to attract domestic and foreign tourists in great numbers.

Chitral is the most peaceful region and it attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists annually, especially during the Shandur and Kalash festivals. Local cultures such as music and performing arts from Chitral and G-B will be on show apart from stalls selling traditional goods and a tent village for providing boarding and lodging facilities to both foreign and domestic tourists.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, who throw-in the ball and a match was played between Sarlaspur Upper and Sarlaspur Lower wherein Sarlapur Upper won it by 5-1.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan said that preparations for the Shandur Polo Festival started six months ago. "I pay tribute to the organizers for the successful organization of the festival. He said a request has been made to the government to build Mashtoj Road," Commissioner Malakand Shahidullah Khan said. DG KPCTA Mohammad Bakhtiar Khan, Brig. Imran Khan, Director General sports KP Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, district administration officials and other important personalities were present on this occasion.