Shane Warne puts up his cap on auction to raise funds for bushfire victims

Shane Warne, former leg-spinner, has hoped that his cap will help in raising sufficient funds for the victims of Bushfire victims.

SYDNEY: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Australian cricket Star Shane Warne decided to auction off his coveted baggy green cap for raising funds for the victims of the bushfires’ victims here on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Shane Warne made this announcement saying that he wore the cap throughout his 145-match Test career.

“I’m hopeful that the highly coveted item could bag a pretty penny for the victims of bushesfire,” said Shane Warne while talking to a tv.

“I wore this cap in 145 test matches and now I have decided to put it up for auction,” he further said. He hoped that much amount of funds would be raised through auction of his cap,”.

He went on to say: “Everyone wants to help out because it has touched us all and my way of help is that I’ll give my cap to someone for funds for the victims,”.

The fire in Australian forest has burnt many houses in the area and has left thousands of people homeless.