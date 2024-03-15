Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the PCB put on hold an attractive salary package initially proposed to Shane Watson for the role of coaching the Pakistani team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) Shane Watson, who initially hesitated due to family commitments, entered into negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following an offer of a significant increase in remuneration.

The PCB put on hold an attractive salary package initially proposed to Shane Watson for the role of coaching the Pakistani team.

Later, the board agreed to Watson's terms, offering an annual salary roughly equal to 4.6 crore Pakistani rupees or 2 million Dollars.

If the deal is finalized, Watson is poised to become one of the highest-paid coaches in Pakistan's cricketing history.

Expressing willingness to entertain Watson's additional demands, the PCB remained open to accommodating his requirements. The sources close to the negotiation process revealed that Watson seriously considered the offer. "Awaiting a formal written offer, signs indicate a probable acceptance," the sources disclosed.

While Watson expressed satisfaction with his availability for series or national team camps and accompanying the team during overseas tours, he has made it clear that he is not available for a one-year commitment in Pakistan.

With his focus solely on white-ball cricket, PCB now faces the task of finding an alternative coach for Test cricket.

Besides it, the negotiations involving Wahab Riaz are ongoing alongside discussions with Watson. Presently, PCB CEO Salman Naseer and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi are engaged in ICC meetings in Dubai.

“The development will be finalized as soon as they return from Dubai,” said the sources.

They said that Shaheen Afridi could be removed from T20I captaincy.

“The important decision are due to take place and the possible new coach will also be consulted in this regard,” the sources said.

Pakistan cricket team's upcoming engagements include a T20 series against New Zealand in April, potentially marking Watson's inaugural assignment as coach. However, the true test awaits with the impending World Cup.