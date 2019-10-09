Shanghai cancels NBA fan event

Shanghai on Wednesday cancelled a fan event related to a planned NBA exhibition game in the city over

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Shanghai on Wednesday cancelled a fan event related to a planned NBA exhibition game in the city over.

The event was scheduled for Wednesday night, the eve of a scheduled game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

But it was now cancelled, a statement by the city's sports federation said.