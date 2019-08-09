Shanghai, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Odion Ighalo will be sanctioned by his Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua after the Nigerian striker angered fans with his social media posts while out injured.

The 30-year-old former Watford star has not played for Shenhua for three months because of injury, the Africa Cup of Nations, then a reported knee problem.

Ighalo has been having treatment in Spain but social media posts while there irked the club and fans, some of whom accused him of trying to engineer a move and spending more time relaxing than recovering.

The pictures and videos appear to have been deleted.

"This incident caused great concern to domestic media and fans, causing serious adverse social impact," Shenhua said in a statement on the Twitter-like Weibo.