Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people

Wife of former Pakistan star bowler says list included names of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, both of whom have never been divorced

LAHORE:

A list featuring 12 current and former cricketers from various countries falsely claiming them ‘divorced’.

Taking to X, the wife of Wasim Akram, said that the social media page on platform X released a list featuring 12 current and former cricketers from various countries, falsely claiming that they were divorced.

The list included the Names of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, both of whom have never been divorced.

The misleading post quickly caught the attention of Shaniera Akram, who is also a social activist.

She slammed the social media page for spreading false information, reshaping the post and calling them out.

She reshared the false claim and wrote, “Undoubtedly, you people write everything out of context.

Not just that, you also lack correct and reliable information,”.

Wasim Akram was previously married to Huma Mufti on October 12, 1993, in a love marriage.

Uma Mufti, a psychologist with a master's degree in English Literature and Psychology, had also worked at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for some time.

However, she passed away in 2009 at the age of 42 due to illness.

Wasim Akram later married Australian-born Shaniera Akram in 2013, and the couple has a daughter Aiyla born in 2014.

On the other hand, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble married Chetana Ramatheertha, a divorcee, in 1999. The couple has two children, son Mayas Kumble and daughter Swastii Kumble, while the Indian cricketer also adopted his stepdaughter Aaruni.