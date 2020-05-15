Shaniera Akram breaks silence over violations of SOPs by citizens in markets

(@fidahassanain)

Shaniera says the situation in the country like seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and markets places, hundreds of people without even a mask on is making her want to cry.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of cricket star Wasim Akram, broke silence over over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to contain spread of Coroanvirus in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram said she was so tense to see the people flocking to the streets without following the guidelines and SOPs for their own safety and safety of others. She wrote: “Seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and market places and hundreds of people without even a mask on.

This country makes me want to cry,”.

The local governments sealed several markets in Lahore and there were also reports about sealing of markets and shops in Karachi after traders and the public visiting the same streets violated the SOPs and guidelines given by the government authorities.

The cases are increasing as the government was going to ease down the restrictions imposed earlier to contain spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.