UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaniera Akram Breaks Silence Over Violations Of SOPs By Citizens In Markets

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:48 PM

Shaniera Akram breaks silence over violations of SOPs by citizens in markets

Shaniera says the situation in the country like seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and markets places, hundreds of people without even a mask on is making her want to cry.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of cricket star Wasim Akram, broke silence over over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to contain spread of Coroanvirus in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram said she was so tense to see the people flocking to the streets without following the guidelines and SOPs for their own safety and safety of others. She wrote: “Seeing footage of traffic blocked roads, congested streets and market places and hundreds of people without even a mask on.

This country makes me want to cry,”.

The local governments sealed several markets in Lahore and there were also reports about sealing of markets and shops in Karachi after traders and the public visiting the same streets violated the SOPs and guidelines given by the government authorities.

The cases are increasing as the government was going to ease down the restrictions imposed earlier to contain spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Twitter Wasim Akram Wife Traffic Same Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Not Expecting New Unfriendly Moves From Wes ..

16 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Says EU Gas Directive Discriminatory ..

16 minutes ago

Australia to Spend Almost $31Mln on Mental Help Am ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Spanish counterpart convene by v ..

30 minutes ago

Americans Without Health Insurance Scared to Seek ..

16 minutes ago

Over 300,000 People Evacuated as Typhoon Ambo Hits ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.