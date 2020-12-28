Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

(@fidahassanain)

Aiyla Akram, the daughter of former Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram, has turned six years old.

Shaniera Akram—the wife of former Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram, wished 6th birthday to her daughter Aiyla Akram.

Taking to Instagram, Shaniera Akram said their lives brightened with her incredible personality and beautiful heart.

“ Happy birthday to this amazing little soul! Mummy and daddy and everyone love you so much. You brighten our lives with your incredible personality and beautiful heart. We just love you so much!” the social worker wrote.

