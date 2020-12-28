UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaniera Akram Celebrates Aiyla Akram’s Birthday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:05 PM

Aiyla Akram, the daughter of former Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram, has turned six years old.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 28th, 2020) Shaniera Akram—the wife of former Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram, wished 6th birthday to her daughter Aiyla Akram.

Taking to Instagram, Shaniera Akram said their lives brightened with her incredible personality and beautiful heart.

“ Happy birthday to this amazing little soul! Mummy and daddy and everyone love you so much. You brighten our lives with your incredible personality and beautiful heart. We just love you so much!” the social worker wrote.

Last week, Shaniera stunned her fans when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a gorgeous saree.

She was looking stunning in her Saree look.

More Stories From Sports

