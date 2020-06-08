Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at home amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of legendry cricketer Wasim Akram, expressed serious concerns over increasing number of Coronavirus and once again urged people to follow SOPs for their safety here on Monday.

She asked the people to avoid unnecessary visits outside home as it could be dangerous for their safety amid fears of Coronavirus.

Taking to Tweet, Shaniera said: “I’ve been living in Pakistan for more than 8 years. I have seen a lot. But nothing has frightened me more than the way, we as a country, have handled this pandemic.

I fear we are past the stage of ‘if we contract COVID’ Every household must now prepare for ‘when’. #COVIDPakistan,”.

In another tweet, Shaniera asked the people to stay at homes by closing their doors besides thanking all those who helped slow spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The cases of Coronavirus are sharply increasing in the country while markets and shops are open. Even the people in rural areas were much worried over spread of Coronavirus.