UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaniera Akram Once Again Asks People To Stay At Home Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at home amid fears of Coronavirus

The wife of legendry cricketer has expressed serious concerns over spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of legendry cricketer Wasim Akram, expressed serious concerns over increasing number of Coronavirus and once again urged people to follow SOPs for their safety here on Monday.

She asked the people to avoid unnecessary visits outside home as it could be dangerous for their safety amid fears of Coronavirus.

Taking to Tweet, Shaniera said: “I’ve been living in Pakistan for more than 8 years. I have seen a lot. But nothing has frightened me more than the way, we as a country, have handled this pandemic.

I fear we are past the stage of ‘if we contract COVID’ Every household must now prepare for ‘when’. #COVIDPakistan,”.

In another tweet, Shaniera asked the people to stay at homes by closing their doors besides thanking all those who helped slow spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The cases of Coronavirus are sharply increasing in the country while markets and shops are open. Even the people in rural areas were much worried over spread of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wasim Akram Wife Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

34 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

55 minutes ago

Women Parliamentarians play an important role in s ..

38 seconds ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

1 hour ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

1 hour ago

20 buses impounded over violations of SOPs

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.