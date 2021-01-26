Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

(@fidahassanain)

The wife of former cricketer is much excited about the ongoing series between Pakistan and South Africa and asked the players [Pakistani players] to come on during the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) Shaniera Akram, the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, said that she had a pretty good day after her husband talked to her in the morning.

Shaniera Akram who is known for her social media engagement made these comments in response to question of a fan on Twitter.

She was quite excited over the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.

“#PAKvSA #DayOne On home ground! All over it! Come on Boys Flag of Pakistan #PakistanTeam,” she wrote.

Later, a fan asked her to share information about any bowler with whom Wasim Akram had telephonic conversation this morning to which she replied that she was not sure about this but she had a good day after he talked to her in the morning.

“Not sure, but he did speak to me this morning and I had a pretty good day,” she said.