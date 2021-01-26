UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaniera Akram Says She Had A Pretty Good Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:03 PM

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

The wife of former cricketer  is much excited about the ongoing series between Pakistan and South Africa and asked the players [Pakistani players] to come on during the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) Shaniera Akram, the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, said that she had a pretty good day after her husband talked to her in the morning.

Shaniera Akram who is known for her social media engagement made these comments in response to question of a fan on Twitter.

She was quite excited over the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.

“#PAKvSA #DayOne On home ground! All over it! Come on Boys Flag of Pakistan #PakistanTeam,” she wrote.

Later, a fan asked her to share information about any bowler with whom Wasim Akram had telephonic conversation this morning to which she replied that she was not sure about this but she had a good day after he talked to her in the morning.

“Not sure, but he did speak to me this morning and I had a pretty good day,” she said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Social Media Twitter Wasim Akram Wife South Africa All Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

18 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

38 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

46 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

47 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

47 minutes ago

PTA blocks website for uploading blasphemous movie ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.