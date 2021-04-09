Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on father-daughter goal

(@fidahassanain)

The wife of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has shared picture of her husband and daughter Ailya Akram, with a beautiful message: “ A daughter’s job should be to dream big, and her father’s is to make sure she doesn’t fall,”.

Ailya Akram is seven year old as she was born on Dec 27, 2014.

Both Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram keep sharing interesting messages with their fans and friends and this new message is just a glimpse of what they think and talk about. Girls need special care and attention in this patriarchal society.