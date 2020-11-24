UrduPoint.com
Shaniera Akram Speaks Up About Banning Indoor Dining

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:39 PM

Shaniera Akram speaks up about banning indoor dining

The wife of cricket legend says that banning indoor dining is not green light to increase uncontrolled home entertaining.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of Wasim Akram, spoke about banning of indoor dinings on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram said: " Banning controlled indoor dining is not a green light to increase uncontrolled home entertaining,".

She also used hashtag of stay at home, urging people to do care of themselves during the second wave of Covid-19.

More Stories From Sports

