Shaniera Akram to support Pakistan all the way  

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram has lent her complete support to the Pakistani team in the World Cup 2019.

After making it clear that she supported Pakistan against Australia in yesterday’s match, Shaniera said, “I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Shaniera said, “I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today.”

Raising the slogan of Pakistan ZINDABAD, she said she is with Pakistan all the way.

In another tweet, Shaniera said she is proud of the Pakistani team, which she is a part of now.

She added that she did not know who she was going to support but when she saw our boys in green come out, she felt pride.

“I’m a part of that now, so I knew then and there who I was supporting,” she wrote.

Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in Taunton on Wednesday after David Warner hit his first international century following his return from a ball-tampering ban.

Australia, batting first, were dismissed for 307 in 49 overs and Pakistan were bowled out for 266 in 45.4 overs.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir took five for 30 in the Australia innings.