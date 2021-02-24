Shaniera Akram urges people to wear masks in parties

(@fidahassanain)

The wife of legendary cricketer has spoken up in the favour of parties by using hashtag of “Pawri Ho Rahi hey”, and urged people to wear masks for their own safety and safety of others.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Shaniera Akram, the wife of former pacer Wasim Akram, on Wednesday asked the fans and followers to wear masks during their get to gather and parties.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram said that she was not against the parties but the people should put some masks on for their own safety and safety of others.

She wrote: “I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on!,”.

Shaniera used hashtag of #PawriHoRahiHai and made it clear that she was not against the parties. Her Hashtag shows that now pawri girl who made waves last year in social media is still centre of discussion and reference in social circles.