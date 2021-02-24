UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaniera Akram Urges People To Wear Masks In Parties

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:33 PM

Shaniera Akram urges people to wear masks in parties

The wife of legendary cricketer has spoken up in the favour of parties by using hashtag of “Pawri Ho Rahi hey”, and urged people to wear masks for their own safety and safety of others.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Shaniera Akram, the wife of former pacer Wasim Akram, on Wednesday asked the fans and followers to wear masks during their get to gather and parties.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram said that she was not against the parties but the people should put some masks on for their own safety and safety of others.

She wrote: “I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on!,”.

Shaniera used hashtag of #PawriHoRahiHai and made it clear that she was not against the parties. Her Hashtag shows that now pawri girl who made waves last year in social media is still centre of discussion and reference in social circles.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Wasim Akram Wife All

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

2 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

5 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

12 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.