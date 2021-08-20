Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

(@fidahassanain)

Many of her followers have opposed her views that there were the men behind the incident of Minar-e-Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Shaniera Akram, the wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, has reacted to the incident took place at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera Akram wrote: “My heart goes out to all the good men of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your brothers have failed you,”.

However, she faced trolling after her tweet as many women opposed her statement. Many said that that women were also equally responsible for such incidents while others were of the view that yes, it were all the men who were responsible for such wrong things to happen.

On other hand, the Punjab government has suspended DIG, SSP Operation and also the SHO concerned over negligence in the incident of Tok Tokker at Minar-e- Pakistan.