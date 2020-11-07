UrduPoint.com
Shaniera Asks For Small Wedding Ceremonies Amid Fears Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:52 PM

The wife of swing king Wasim Akram says people should save lives and money both by keeping wedding ceremonies small by getting benefit of Covid-19 situation in the country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, on Saturday asked Pakistanis to organize small wedding ceremonies by taking benefit of Covid-19.

Shaniera Akram who shares her opinions whenever she sees anything wrong said the people should get benefits of Covid-19 situation and should save others’ lives and money both.

“I understand that in the past big weddings were a thing. But we are mid-pandemic, why not take the opportunity and use this time to your advantage, keep it small, save lives and save some money,” tweeted Shaniera.

Shaniera’s tweet comes a day after Federal government’s ban on indoor weddings in order to control second wave of Covid-19.

She stated that she had a “very small wedding ceremony,”.

She also told her followers that they would survive and gave them example of their own survival.

Last month, Shaniera expressed her concerns over situation of Karachi’s beaches by sharing the images of littering and heaps of rubbish.

