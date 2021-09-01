Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

(@fidahassanain)

The wife of former cricketer who is in Melbourne these days has said that two days have been left from their reuniting.

Shaniera Akram, the wife of Wasim Akram, is counting every single day until she could reunite with her husband.

It is more than 11 months that the couple could not meet due to COVID-19 restrictions. Wasim Akram was in Pakistan while Shahniera and their daughter were in Australia.

Wasim Akram has been undergoing quarantine to reunite with his family in Melbourne.

Taking to Instagram, Shaniera Akram posted her picture with her husband with a caption: "2 more days to go till we are back together again! Hang on @wasimakramliveofficial,".

In a video message from the hotel room, Wasim Akram shared the situation he was going through. He explained that how it was not so easy to find motivation.

He said that her wife Shaniera motivated him, pointing out that quarantine life is very difficult for both mental and physical health.

Wasim Akram advised people in quarantine to exercise and showed fans his equipment which included an exercise cycle and weights. "You can do anything if you want," he added.