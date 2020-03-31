UrduPoint.com
Shaniera Wasim Shares Quarantine Life-photo With Fans On Instagram

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:37 PM

Shaniera wasim shares quarantine life-photo with fans on Instagram

Wasim Akram surprises to see the rare photo on social media and says “Whaaaaat??”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) Former skipper Pakistan cricket Wasim Akram and his wife shared fun photos of their quarantined-life style at home amid fears of Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shaniera shared her picture with her husband Wasim Akram and wrote: “Quarantine got us like……,”.

Hundreds of fans responded to the photo shared by Shaniera Wasim on her Instagram account. At this, Wasim Akram responded in a surprising way to his wife Shaniera, saying “Whaaaaaaaat??! You posted these??! Where are you??? You can hide but you can’t run!!!! 1 hour phone ban for you,”.

Later, Wasim Akram shared his own photo on instagram and wrote that he was hopeful that the spirits were high in these testing times.

He wrote: “Morning and Salam world hope spirits are high in these testing times . 10000 steps done before 8am will do some more cardio later in the afternoon that’s how I keep my moral up . #lovetoallofyou #staysafeeveryone #stayhomechallenge,”.

Both Shaniera and Wasim urged the fans to quarantine themselves in this difficult time of Coronavirus outbreak.

