UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanto Believes Bangladesh Can Bounce Back By Bowling In Right Areas

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:18 PM

Shanto believes Bangladesh can bounce back by bowling in right areas

Bangladesh's left-hand batsman Najamul Hossain Shanto on Friday said that his team could bounce back in the match if their bowlers bowl in the right areas in Pakistan's first innings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's left-hand batsman Najamul Hossain Shanto on Friday said that his team could bounce back in the match if their bowlers bowl in the right areas in Pakistan's first innings.

"A little bit disappointment (today). But now we are thinking about tomorrow.

If we manage to bowl in the right areas, then it will be good for us," he told media in a post-day press conference.

He said Pakistani bowlers bowled in right areas during the entire day and created difficulties for Bangladesh batsmen. "Had we worked with a little bit more patience (today) it would have been better," said Shanto, who scored 44 off 110 balls with the help of six fours and remained second top scorer after Mohammad Mituhn (63).

He said Pakistan had a quality bowling attack and batting against them had always been challenging. He said the wicket was good but Pakistani bowlers, particularly Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas bowled really well.

"They bowled a lot of maiden overs. If we maintain the same thing and take early wicket by bowling in right areas like them, then it will be very good."He said then in the second innings Bangladesh would also have to bat with aplan to put a decent total on the board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Bangladesh Same Mohammad Abbas Afridi Media Top

Recent Stories

Tariq Mengal calls on Lahore Waste Management Comp ..

32 seconds ago

French wine exports to US plunge in wake of Trump ..

34 seconds ago

UN expert slams 'appallingly high' poverty rates i ..

35 seconds ago

Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Turk organize big protes ..

37 seconds ago

UAE, Spain strengthening defence ties

21 minutes ago

Mushtaq Mehr has been chosen for hisappointment as ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.