Shanto believes Bangladesh can bounce back by bowling in right areas

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's left-hand batsman Najamul Hossain Shanto on Friday said that his team could bounce back in the match if their bowlers bowl in the right areas in Pakistan's first innings.

"A little bit disappointment (today). But now we are thinking about tomorrow.

If we manage to bowl in the right areas, then it will be good for us," he told media in a post-day press conference.

He said Pakistani bowlers bowled in right areas during the entire day and created difficulties for Bangladesh batsmen. "Had we worked with a little bit more patience (today) it would have been better," said Shanto, who scored 44 off 110 balls with the help of six fours and remained second top scorer after Mohammad Mituhn (63).

He said Pakistan had a quality bowling attack and batting against them had always been challenging. He said the wicket was good but Pakistani bowlers, particularly Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas bowled really well.

"They bowled a lot of maiden overs. If we maintain the same thing and take early wicket by bowling in right areas like them, then it will be very good."He said then in the second innings Bangladesh would also have to bat with aplan to put a decent total on the board.