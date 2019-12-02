Shanx defeat Jiangsu 121-131 in CBA

Shanxi Loongs held off the harsh three-pointer wave from Jiangsu Dragons in the final minutes and claimed a 121-113 victory in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Sunday

Jamaal Franklin of Shanxi notched 34 points to help his team nail a third consecutive win.

Jonathan Gibson and Miroslav Radulica posted a combined 68 points and 20 rebounds for Jiangsu but could not save the day.

Sharp shooter Yuan Shuai was on fire in the first quarter as he made four three-pointers in nine minutes and help Shanxi prevail 32-21 to end the first quarter. Hosts Jiangsu rallied in the second half led by Gibson and Radulica.

Shanxi led 89-78 to enter the final quarter. Gibson showcased his immense form in the last minutes as he made consecutive shots from the three-point range, but it was just too late for the hosts.