Shapovalov Dumped Out After Five-hour French Open Tussle

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:51 PM

Shapovalov dumped out after five-hour French Open tussle

Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the French Open second round Thursday following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena

Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the French Open second round Thursday following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena.

Spanish world number 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 32.

