Shapovalov dumped out after five-hour French Open tussle

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the French Open second round Thursday following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena.

Spanish world number 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 32.