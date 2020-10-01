Shapovalov Dumped Out After Five-hour French Open Tussle
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:51 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the French Open second round Thursday following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena.
Spanish world number 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 32.