Shapovalov into Wimbledon quarters after beating 2019 semi-finalist

Denis Shapovalov's impressive run at Wimbledon saw him reach the quarter-finals after he dismissed Spain's 2019 semi-finalist and eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Denis Shapovalov's impressive run at Wimbledon saw him reach the quarter-finals after he dismissed Spain's 2019 semi-finalist and eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday.

The 22-year-old Canadian 10th seed -- who beat Britain's two-time champion Andy Murray in the previous round -- will next face 25th seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia for a place in the last four.