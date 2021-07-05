UrduPoint.com
Shapovalov Into Wimbledon Quarters After Beating 2019 Semi-finalist

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:35 PM

Shapovalov into Wimbledon quarters after beating 2019 semi-finalist

Denis Shapovalov's impressive run at Wimbledon saw him reach the quarter-finals after he dismissed Spain's 2019 semi-finalist and eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday

The 22-year-old Canadian 10th seed -- who beat Britain's two-time champion Andy Murray in the previous round -- will next face 25th seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia for a place in the last four.

The 22-year-old Canadian 10th seed -- who beat Britain's two-time champion Andy Murray in the previous round -- will next face 25th seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia for a place in the last four.

More Stories From Sports

