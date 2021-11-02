UrduPoint.com

Sharafudin To Replace Asghar In Afghanistan Squad

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:12 PM

Sharafudin to replace Asghar in Afghanistan squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Sharafudin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Sharafudin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad.

All-rounder Sharafudin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following concerns over Asghar's mental wellbeing.

Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements, said a press release issued here.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 includes Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Bishop Event

Recent Stories

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner t ..

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner to invest US$7.5 billion

3 minutes ago
 Massive uplift schemes in progress in Swat: KP Min ..

Massive uplift schemes in progress in Swat: KP Minister

3 minutes ago
 Three die, 171 recovered of corona in KP

Three die, 171 recovered of corona in KP

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits UC No. 12 of Larkana ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits UC No. 12 of Larkana city

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Journalists Assaulted 59 Times in 2021 - ..

Ukrainian Journalists Assaulted 59 Times in 2021 - Union

6 minutes ago
 RPO pins badges to newly promoted Inspectors

RPO pins badges to newly promoted Inspectors

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.