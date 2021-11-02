Sharafudin to replace Asghar in Afghanistan squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Sharafudin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad

All-rounder Sharafudin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following concerns over Asghar's mental wellbeing.

Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements, said a press release issued here.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 includes Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).