UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharapova Falls To Ruthless Kerber In Mallorca

Muhammad Rameez 11 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:22 PM

Sharapova falls to ruthless Kerber in Mallorca

Maria Sharapova's return from injury at the Mallorca Open came to an abrupt end on Thursday as she was convincingly beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Angelique Kerber

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Maria Sharapova's return from injury at the Mallorca Open came to an abrupt end on Thursday as she was convincingly beaten 6-2, 6-3 by Angelique Kerber.

Sharapova had not played since the end of January after taking time out to recover from a shoulder injury and her lack of sharpness was exposed by Kerber, who cruised into the quarter-finals.

Kerber will now face either Spaniard Paula Badosa Gibert or France's Caroline Garcia, who play later on Thursday, for a spot in the last four.

Sharapova had registered an impressive opening victory over Viktoria Kuzmova on Tuesday but Kerber was always going to offer a sterner test of the five-time major champion's form and fitness.

Facing the tournament's top seed at this stage is the price Sharapova has to pay now for her lowly world ranking of 85 and she could well be dealt a similarly tough draw at Wimbledon, which starts in less than a fortnight's time.

Kerber, meanwhile, has endured a rather disappointing first half of the season herself, having crashed out in the first round at the French Open last month, after losing in the last eight in Australia in January.

But overcoming an awkward early meeting with Sharapova will represent a timely boost of morale for the German, who won Wimbledon last year and will be one of the favourites again at the All England Club.

Belinda Bencic, whom Kerber beat en route to the title 11 months ago, is a potential semi-final opponent in Mallorca, after the Swiss came from a set down to beat America's Shelby Rogers.

Rogers claimed the first set but retired injured after Bencic levelled up and led in the decider, the match ending at 5-7, 6-3 3-1.

Bencic will now play another American in the quarters, teenager Amanda Anisimova, who defeated France's Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-4.

Related Topics

Injured World Australia France German Price January All From Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Malawi protests spread after disputed election

6 seconds ago

Russia to Place $2.5Bln Worth of Eurobonds, Demand ..

8 seconds ago

Prime Minister to inaugurate Sir Syed Express on J ..

10 seconds ago

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results

13 seconds ago

Iran says will take drone incident to UN to show U ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says Iran Shooting Down US Drone Likely Not ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.