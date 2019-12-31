UrduPoint.com
Sharapova Returns To Action In Brisbane

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Sharapova returns to action in Brisbane

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Former world number one Maria Sharapova will open her 2020 campaign in Brisbane after being awarded a wild card by organisers, the five-time major winner announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old Russian hasn't played since a first round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August.

"Hi Brisbane, I have missed you so much and I am so excited to start my season at your tournament and in your city," Sharapova said in a video message on her Instagram account.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of days." Sharapova has slipped to 133 in the world rankings after a 2019 season plagued by a shoulder injury which limited her to just 15 competitive matches.

She won the Brisbane title in 2015.

This year's tournament in the Australian city gets underway on Monday.

