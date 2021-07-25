Share of Positive COVID-19 Test Results at Tokyo Olympics Currently at 0.02% - IOC

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The share of positive coronavirus test results at the Tokyo Olympics currently stands at 0.02 percent, spokesman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Mark Adams said.

On July 1-23 a total of 170,000 tests were taken, 37 of them turned out positive, which is 0.02 percent, Adams told reports on Sunday, emphasizing that there are strict coronavirus restrictions at the Games.

Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The coach's positive test result came after Dutch rower Finn Florijn, who had been vaccinated, tested positive on Friday, after his Olympic debut in the men's single sculls race.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games opened on Friday and will be held until August 8.

One day after the start of the Games, at least a dozen foreign athletes in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19.