MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Sharear Sakib's century and half-centuries by Mohammad Shihab James and Jishan Alam helped Bangladesh U19 to play out a drawn game against Pakistan U19 in the solitary four-day fixture at the Multan cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday.

Resuming the second innings at the overnight score of 60 for one, chasing 411-run target, Bangladesh managed to score 357 for six in 92 overs when stumps were drawn.

Sharear Sakib and Jishan Alam added 166 runs for the third wicket to give their side a chance to chase down the mammoth target.

Jishan was the first to return to the hut, scoring 81 off 97 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes. Century maker Sharear was joined by Mohammad Shihab James and the pair knitted 53 runs for the fourth wicket. Sharear was top-scorer from his side with 134 off 202 balls, smashing 21 fours. Shihab returned undefeated on a 130-ball 85, striking 11 fours and one six.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Ibtisam and Mohammad Ismail bagged two wickets apiece. Pakistan and Bangladesh will now feature in three 45-over matches and two T20s from 10 to 18 November at the same venue.