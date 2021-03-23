Sharjeel Khan claims he is all fit for upcoming South African Tour

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) Left-hand opener Sharjeel Khan said his fitness was up to the mark as he played the entire domestic season.

Sharjeel Khan rejected all concerns involving his fitness for the upcoming South African Tour. He also made it clear that he was following the plan given by Pakistan’s team management.

He expressed these views in a virtual conference on Tuesday.

“No issue is there about my fitness. I played the entire domestic season and I have played eight first-class matches,” said Sharjeel Khan, explaining that he played eight first class matches, 11, T20s and five matches of PSL besides seven one-days in Pakistan Cup.

He established his point of view arguing that he played all matches and did not leave a single one because of my fitness.

“There is different level of fitness for every single player and every player has different requirements,” said the batsman, adding that he was following the fitness plan that was given to him by the team management.

He claimed: “I meet the required level of fitness,”.

The player revealed that he was running 15 kilometers per day and he was pressure free.

“Not just the fitness, my focus is also on improving the skills,” he added.

ESPNCricinfo had claimed earlier that April 9 was a deadline to improve his fitness before Pakistan could embark on the journey of South Africa for the first T20I match on April 10 in Johannesburg.

The cricketer was provided an exclusive trainer for the next three weeks for his fitness and improvement as his inclusion in the playing XI was totally depended upon his fitness.