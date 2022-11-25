Sharjeel wins 34th KP Snooker and Billiard Men Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Internationally recognized snooker player Sharjeel clinched the trophy after defeating his strong rival Sirbaland Khan in the final of the 34th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker and Billiard Men Championship played here at Lounge Snooker Club on Friday.

Former sports Minister and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Snooker and Billiard Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Secretary General Faisal, Associate Secretary Aamir Shehzad, Kaki Dada of Swat (SVP) and member executive committee Salahuddin, and a large number of spectators were also present.

27-year-old Shargeel, who is also in the top national ranking, faced tough resistance against Sirbaland (32) in a marathon three hours play. Sharjeel won the first two frames but failed to click in the third and fourth frames won by Sirbaland Khan.

It was the fifth and sixth frames in which Sharjeel managed his position accordingly. The fifth frame started with past tempo and each of the players wanted to set some snooker but Sirbaland quite easily managed his position and succeeded in breaking.

Sirbaland got a chance against Sharjeel and made a strike back in the fifth frame by taking three consecutive shorts of superb pots excellently racing up 21 points besides opening the game.

He did not stop his lust for the points and reached 43 but when he was nearing finishing the frame against Sharjeel, he missed an easy pot. Sharjeel also did well and failed to win back the frame. When the tally was 3-3, Sharjeel took the seventh frame after a break of 91, giving no time to Sirbaland to strike back, Sirbaland had a good chance to take the frame and the Championship but he missed some key pot at the crucial occasion. Thus Sharjeel won the Championship by 4-3Speaking on this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah, who is also Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, said that after watching the game of the players of the province, he is hopeful that these players will perform well on the national and international stage. He said that we have worked hard for the promotion of snooker in the province. In earlier times snooker trends and facilities were lacking but despite this, the Championship has been organized continuously which is admirable.

Zulfiqar Ali Butt while welcoming the guests said that four players have qualified for the National Championship wherein they conducted U17 and U21 trials in which hundreds of players participated. He said 64 players participated in the Championship wherein more than 310 players took part from each district for the qualification rounds.