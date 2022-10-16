Sharks subdue Warriors to claim top spot in PJL 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Gawadar Sharks brushed aside Mardan Warriors challenge and won by a huge margin of 77 runs in the last league stage match of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Sharks also derailed Bahawalpur Royals from the top of points table with the impressive victory.

Sharks will now play the Qualifier 1 against Bahawalpur Royals on October 18 (Tuesday) evening at the same venue while the Warriors will take on Rawalpindi Raiders in the Eliminator on October 19 Wednesday. Qualifier 2 will be played on October 20 while the final will be staged on October 21.

Gawadar Sharks were invited to bat first after Mardan Warriors won the toss. Sharks posted a mammoth total of 177-9 in 20 overs after Luc Martin Benkenstein hit a spectacular 74 runs off 46 ball as his innings included 10 4s and two 6s and he was rewarded with player of the match award for his superb knock.

Sharks captain Shamy Hussain 32, Arafat Minhas 30 and Muhammad Zulkifal 14 were the others successful batters for Sharks. Muhamamd Irfan 3-29 and Archie Lenham 2-42 were the most successful bowlers for Warriors. Haseebullah and Abidullah also bagged one wicket each.

All resistance from the warriors was annihilated through a magical spell of leg break bowling fromnthe Leg-spinner Saad Masood. He produced a destructive spell of 2.3 overs for six runs and claimed five wickets as the Warriors were rolled over for 100 in 16. 3 overs. Warriors got off to a poor start in their 178-run chase. Openers Shahzaib Khan (0) and George Thomas (2) were dismissed with-in the first 14 balls of the innings. Burhan Niaz 47 was the highest scorer for the Warriors while Haseeb Khan hit 20 runs. Mohammad Ismail 2-5, and Aftab Ahmed 2-25 were other successful bowlers for Sharks, besides Saad Masood 5-6.