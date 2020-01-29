UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharma Comes Right As India Post 179 In New Zealand T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:01 PM

Sharma comes right as India post 179 in New Zealand T20

A destructive 65 by Rohit Sharma laid the platform for India to reach 179 for five batting first against New Zealand in the third Twenty20 in Hamilton on Wednesday

Hamilton, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A destructive 65 by Rohit Sharma laid the platform for India to reach 179 for five batting first against New Zealand in the third Twenty20 in Hamilton on Wednesday.

With Sharma at the crease, India were looking at a total of 200-plus before New Zealand arrested the scoring rate.

India won the first two matches bowling first, which they prefer, and with New Zealand needing a win to keep the series alive, captain Kane Williamson won the toss and put India into bat.

After a slow start in which Sharma had only 12 runs off 11 balls, he erupted over the next 12 deliveries to reach his half century.

In a brutal attack on pace bowler Hamish Bennett, Sharma lived up to his reputation as the most prolific T20 batsman in the world, and hit three sixes and two fours off five consecutive deliveries.

But India's rollicking start come to an abrupt halt when Colin de Grandhomme removed KL Rahul for 27 and in two overs India slumped from none for 89 to three for 96.

Bennett held his nerve in his next over to remove both Sharma and Dube.

He also dismissed Virat Kohli for 38 and from figures of none for 40 off two overs, Bennett finished with three for 54.

Related Topics

India Attack Century T20 World Hamilton Virat Kohli KL Rahul Colin De Grandhomme From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Launches Training Program in Combating Violent ..

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.67 a barrel T ..

20 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 2 (49%) Pakistanis claim to trust not- ..

39 minutes ago

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

40 minutes ago

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's ch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.