UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharma Hits First Test Century Against England

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sharma hits first Test century against England

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :India's Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century against England to steady the hosts in the second match on Saturday.

The opener completed his hundred in the second session on day one as he raised the bat to cheering fans allowed into the ground in Chennai for the first time since the pandemic.

Sharma was batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane, on 26, as the duo put on an unbroken 62-run stand to steer India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, to 148 for three after winning the toss.

The 33-year-old Sharma has scored over 2,000 runs including seven tons in 36 Tests with an average of 44.

Related Topics

India Century Chennai

Recent Stories

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

1 hour ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

1 hour ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

1 hour ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

1 hour ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

1 hour ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.