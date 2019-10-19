UrduPoint.com
Sharma Ton Fires India To 205-3 In Third S.Africa Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:21 PM

Opener Rohit Sharma hit his third century of the series to lead India's charge after they lost early wickets against South Africa in the third Test on Saturday

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Opener Rohit Sharma hit his third century of the series to lead India's charge after they lost early wickets against South Africa in the third Test on Saturday.

Sharma, on 108, combined with Ajinkya Rahane, on 74, to put on an unbeaten 166-run stand after the hosts were wobbling at 39-3 following their decision to bat first in Ranchi.

India reached 205 for three at tea with Sharma and Rahane making sure they denied the opposition bowlers any wickets in the second session.

Kagiso Rabada took two early wickets and fellow paceman Anrich Nortje claimed his maiden Test scalp after getting India skipper Virat Kohli trapped lbw for 12.

Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his debut game as an opening batsman at the start of the three-match series, then steadied the innings along with Rahane, who completed his 21st Test fifty.

Sharma played it cool till his fifty and soon launched an attack with a barrage of sixes, reaching his sixth Test hundred with his fourth hit over the fence amid loud applause from the home crowd.

In the morning session, India lost Mayank Agarwal, for 10, and Cheteshwar Pujara, for nought, to Rabada's pace and slipped to 16 for two.

Rabada nearly got his third when Sharma was judged lbw by the on-field umpire when the opener was on seven.

But Sharma successfully reviewed the decision as replays clearly showed the batsman got an inside edge off the bat before the ball hit the pads.

Kohli reviewed a leg-before call but tracking technology showed the ball would have grazed the leg stump.

After losing nine coin tosses in consecutive matches, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis brought on his deputy Temba Bavuma to end the poor run.

It was not enough and South Africa lost its 10th flip on the trot in Asian Tests -- the third of the series.

