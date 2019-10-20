UrduPoint.com
Sharma's 199 Not Out Pummels South Africa In Third Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 11:50 AM

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Rohit Sharma closed in on his maiden double century in Tests as India reached 357 for four at lunch on day two of the third match against South Africa on Sunday.

The in-form opener, batting on 199, pulled India out of early trouble with his 267-run fourth wicket stand with Ajinkya Rahane, who made his 11th Test ton.

Rahane, who started the day on 83, made 115 before becoming debutant spinner George Linde's first Test victim and the only Indian wicket to fall in the morning session in Ranchi.

Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener at the start of the series, surpassed his previous best of 177 during his first game against the West Indies in 2013.

The senior batsman, who has three double centuries in one day internationals, smashed the ball around and hit Lungi Ngidi for three boundaries in an over.

He survived a dropped catch on 28 and successfully reviewed an lbw decision on day one, making 28 boundaries and four sixes in his knock.

Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada struck twice to reduce India to 39 for three after the hosts elected to bat first on Saturday.

Bad light and rain forced an early end to the opening day with only 58 overs after play was called off.

Virat Kohli's India are aiming for a whitewash after already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

