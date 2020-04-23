UrduPoint.com
Shaukat, Anwar Named Chairman, Secretary Punjab Football Association Normalization Committee

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:46 PM

Shaukat Ali Khan has been elected as Chairman while Muhammad Anwar Sheikh as General Secretary of Normalization Committee (NC) of the Punjab Football Association (PFA).

The development took place in the meeting of the Punjab Football Association (PFA) Normalization Committee (NC), said a press release issued here.

Talking to APP, Chairman Shaukat Ali said we have continued the decision on former PFA president Sardar Naveed Haider, who was suspended and banned by the previous PFA.

"Show cause notices have been issued to Mian Rizwan, Rana Shaukat Ali and Asghar Anjum for breach of discipline," he said.

He said the PFA NC has written a letter to the former officials of PFA on handing over the records of the association.

This month Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee (PFF NC) reconstituted certain Provincial Normalization Committees and appointed a NC for Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Punjab NC was revised and reconstituted with members Aneeq Ur Rehman, Rizwan Asif, Shaukat Ali Khan, Mohammed Ashraf Khan and Amir Mahmood.

Basit Kamal was replaced by Salahuddin Qureshi in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NC while Irshad Ali Makhdoom replaced Najaf Hussain lqbal in Sindh NC. The Gilgit-Baltistan NC includes Imtiaz Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed and Sikandar Khan.

