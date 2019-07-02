UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Elected President RDFSA

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:07 PM

Shaukat elected President RDFSA

Shaukat Ali Khan has been elected as President of District Futsal Association, Rawalpindi (RDFSA) for a term of next four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Shaukat Ali Khan has been elected as President of District Futsal Association, Rawalpindi (RDFSA) for a term of next four years.

He was elected as president in the general council meeting of the Association, said a press release issued here.

Secretary General, Pakistan Futsal Federation, Adnan Sami and President, Pakistan Futsal Refrees Association, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed attended the meeting as observers.

Anwar Khan, Secretary, District Futsal Association, Rawalpindi also presented the report of last one year in the meeting.

On the occasion, Shaukat thanked all members for putting confidence on him and also informed that the executive committee meeting of the association will be called next week in which District Championship and New players and Club registration will be announced.

