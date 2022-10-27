Shaukat inaugurates 'Young Sports Reporters Training Programme'

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that the initiative to provide practical training to young sports journalists was worthy of praise and there would be long term benefits from it.

He said that sports journalists played an important role in promoting the culture of sports and highlighting the services of sports-persons for their country. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the Young Sports Reporters Training Programme organized here by the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation with the collaboration of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaukat, who himself is associated with journalism, officially inaugurated the training course. The provincial minister also stressed the importance of digital media, saying "all the news reaches the common people on time and the interesting thing is that newspapers are also being read easily on mobile phones."He expressed the hope that the participants of the programme would achieve significant success in the field of sports journalism in the future.