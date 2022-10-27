UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Inaugurates 'Young Sports Reporters Training Programme'

Muhammad Rameez Published October 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Shaukat inaugurates 'Young Sports Reporters Training Programme'

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that the initiative to provide practical training to young sports journalists was worthy of praise and there would be long term benefits from it.

He said that sports journalists played an important role in promoting the culture of sports and highlighting the services of sports-persons for their country. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the Young Sports Reporters Training Programme organized here by the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation with the collaboration of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaukat, who himself is associated with journalism, officially inaugurated the training course. The provincial minister also stressed the importance of digital media, saying "all the news reaches the common people on time and the interesting thing is that newspapers are also being read easily on mobile phones."He expressed the hope that the participants of the programme would achieve significant success in the field of sports journalism in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mobile Young Media All From Labour

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

49 minutes ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.