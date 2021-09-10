Shaukat Khanum Hospital becomes Pakistan cricket’s Official Healthcare Partner

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board as the Official Healthcare Partner of Pakistan cricket for the 2021-22 domestic and home international season

Through this partnership, PCB and SKMCH&RC will work closely on Covid-19 testing and related protocols throughout men’s and women’s domestic and international cricket season, which got underway at the National Stadium, Karachi with the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament.

The partnership will cover international tours by New Zealand, England (men’s and women’s), West Indies and Australia besides men’s and women’s domestic events.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “The partnership with Shaukat Khanum Hospital is a matter of immense satisfaction and pride for the Pakistan Cricket Board. Over the years, the Shaukat Khanum Hospital has established itself as one of the best performing trusts in the country and its quality of service is known world over especially for the poor and underprivileged.

“Besides their charity work, Shaukat Khanum Hospital also provides world-class healthcare services which will surely benefit our players and support staff throughout the upcoming season of international and domestic cricket.

“Shaukat Khanum Hospital has been a great help for us with regards to Covid-19 testing throughout the last cricket season.

As we enter another action-packed and hectic cricket season, we would need to provide the best healthcare facilities to our players and support staff and with Shaukat Khanum Hospital on-board, we are fully prepared and ready to take on the challenge.”

SKMT Acting CEO Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf: “Shaukat Khanum Hospital has always been at the forefront of providing quality healthcare services in Pakistan. Cricket is the most admired and watched sport in Pakistan and we are pleased to join hands with the PCB as its Official Healthcare Partner.

“We have had a relationship with the PCB for over two decades, and this latest agreement serves to underline our commitment to the cause of enhancing health and safety standards in our country.

“Shaukat Khanum Hospital has always supported the cause of Pakistan cricket, whether this be through providing bone-age testing facilities, emergency health cover for international events, laboratory and diagnostic imaging services for national and international players, or, more recently, managing customised COVID-19-related solutions for inbound and outbound series of the national team.

“All revenue generated from such diagnostic services is spent on the treatment of deserving cancer patients at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, where more than 75 per cent of the patients are treated completely free of charge.”