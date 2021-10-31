UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021: Habib Metro Lions win trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Habib Metro Lions clinched the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo trophy after defeating FC Polo Cup with a huge margin of 14-3 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Sunday.

Ahmed Ali Tiwana was the hero of the main final as he not only played superb polo and amused the spectators with his polo skills and techniques, but also converted excellent nine goals from the winning side. The rest of the contribution came from Mian Abbas Mukhtar (3 goals) and Farhad Sheikh (2 goals). From the losing side, N Sub Israr Wali, Kasim Ahmad Khan and Hav Shahzad scored one goal each.

Talking to media, Farhad Sheikh of Habib Metro Lions said: "We worked really hard and the result of that hard work is the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo trophy, which we won with collective efforts and we are keen to win more titles. I am also grateful to our sponsors Habib Metro for their all-out support." Earlier in the subsidiary final, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel outclassed Diamond Paints by 9-1. From the winning team, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad displayed quality polo skills and fired in fabulous four goals.

Usman Aziz and Raja Jala Arslan converted two goals each while Usman Malik scored one goal. From the losing side, the only goal came from Omar Asjad Malhi.

Mrs. Begum Samina Arif Alvi, wife of President of Pakistan Mr. Arif Alvi, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers.

Other notables present on the occasion were Mrs. Begum Parveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, JPF Secretary Maj (retd) Babar Mahboob Awan, management of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, polo players and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Mrs. Begum Parveen Sarwar said: "Maximum number of women must be part of this noble cause, which is spreading the awareness about breast cancer and playing a key role in saving many precious lives. I really enjoyed watching such an exciting polo at the Jinnah Polo Fields, which is the state-of-the-art facility and I am very impressed while watching such a lucrative facility for polo players."

