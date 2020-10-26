UrduPoint.com
Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 will get underway from Tomorrow, Tuesday here at the Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC).

JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab said on Monday that top six teams are taking part in this Pakistan Polo Association's (PPA) Calendar event. He also thanked Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital for sponsoring this eight-goal event. He hoped that a great number of lively Lahorites will come to enjoy the exciting polo matches throughout the week.

The JP&CC chief further said that the teams are divided into two pools as Pool A consists of Platinum Homes/Guard Group, Master Paints/FG Polo and Barry's while Pool B comprises of Pebble Breaker, Master Paints and Diamond Paints/FG Polo. On Tuesday, Platinum Homes/Guard Group will take on Master Paints/FG Polo in the first match of the event at 2:15 pm while in the second match at 3:30 pm, Pebble Breaker will vie against Master Paints. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday.

