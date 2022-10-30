UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2022: DP/Sheikhoo Steels Win Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published October 30, 2022 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels clinched the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup after defeating FG/Din Polo by 9-6½ in the main final here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Sunday.

Before the main final, various events were organised to support the Shaukat Khanum to spread awareness about breast cancer. The variety of shows and the exciting main final were witnessed by a good number of polo enthusiasts including Chief Guest CEO Shaukat Khanum Dr Faisal Sultan, some showbiz stars, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (retd), Secretary Major Baber Mahboob (retd) and others.

Before the main final, the women's javelin competition was held followed by cavalcade competitions and Harley-Davidson bikers' march past. Apart from this, there was a performance by the army band. The final match between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and FG/Din Polo proved very interesting and thrilling and after a tough contest, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels emerged as winners with a score of 9-6½.

Nicholas Antinori played superb polo from the winning side as he smashed in superb six goals while he was ably assisted by Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, who contributed with three tremendous goals. From FG/Din Polo, Edward Morris fired in five goals and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay struck one goal.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, the Master Paints team defeated the Nagina Polo team by 9-6½. At the concluding ceremony, chief guest CEO Shaukat Khanum Dr Faisal Sultan expressed special thanks to Jinnah Polo Fields and also handed over prizes to the winners and top performers. He also gave away the prize of the final to Mir Huzaifa Ahmed's mare Kamila. At the end, Quadrum Band performed well while singer Malko also enthralled the audience by singing different songs.

