Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Platinum Homes score wins

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes registered easy victories in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel trounced 4 Corps by 14-4. Nico Antinori played extremely well from the winning side and emerged as hero of the match. He contributed with superb seven goals while Osman Aziz Anwar and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in three goals each and Muhammad Matloob Aizad converted one goal. Team 4 Corps had two and a half goal handicap advantage while Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana and Maj Adil Sultan Rao scored one goal apiece.

The second match of the opening day also proved a one-sided affair, where Platinum Homes outpaced team Nagina by 10-3. It was combined effort by entire team that helped Platinum Homes a big margin victory as their heroes Amirreza Behbodi, Ahmad Zubair Butt and Farasat Ali Chatha contributed with three tremendous goals each while Umer Ashfaq converted one goal. From Team Nagina, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Muhammad Reza Behbodi banged in a brace.