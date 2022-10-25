UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Platinum Homes Score Wins

Muhammad Rameez Published October 25, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Platinum Homes score wins

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes registered easy victories in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes registered easy victories in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel trounced 4 Corps by 14-4. Nico Antinori played extremely well from the winning side and emerged as hero of the match. He contributed with superb seven goals while Osman Aziz Anwar and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in three goals each and Muhammad Matloob Aizad converted one goal. Team 4 Corps had two and a half goal handicap advantage while Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana and Maj Adil Sultan Rao scored one goal apiece.

The second match of the opening day also proved a one-sided affair, where Platinum Homes outpaced team Nagina by 10-3. It was combined effort by entire team that helped Platinum Homes a big margin victory as their heroes Amirreza Behbodi, Ahmad Zubair Butt and Farasat Ali Chatha contributed with three tremendous goals each while Umer Ashfaq converted one goal. From Team Nagina, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Muhammad Reza Behbodi banged in a brace.

Related Topics

Polo From

Recent Stories

Patel condemns attack on security personnel in Pas ..

Patel condemns attack on security personnel in Pashin

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns appeal against Imran ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns appeal against Imran's acquittal in parliament, PT ..

1 minute ago
 Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

3 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.