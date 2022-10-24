Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo win opener

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published October 24, 2022 | 07:58 PM

FG/Din Polo registered a big win against Haji Sons Group in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2022 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Monday

In the opening match of Pool A, FG/Din Polo started their campaign well by outsmarting Haji Sons Group by 10-4 goals. For FG/Din Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, English player Edward Morris made his presence felt by firing in four fabulous goals while his teammates Sheikh Muhammad Raffay, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Sadiq Rehman contributed with three, two and one goal respectively.

For Haji Sons Group, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace of goals while Farhan Tahir and Mir Shoaib Ahmed scored one goal each.

Top seven top teams are participating in this tournament and they are divided into two pools. Pool A includes Master Paints, FG/Din Polo and Haji Sons Group, while Group B consists of Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, 4 Corps, Nagina and Platinum Homes. Tomorrow (Tuesday), the first match will be played at 2:30 pm, while the second one will be contested at 3:30 pm.

