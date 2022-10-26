Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup: Master Paints down Haji Sons 9-3

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Master Paints outlasted Haji Sons by 9 goals to 3 in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2022 match played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

In the only match played on the third day, Master Paints players displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques that helped them topple Team Haji Sons by a good margin of 9-3. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Maj Baber Mehboob Awan (R), polo players, their families and supporters were also present on this occasion.

Master Paints team was fully supported by brilliance of their foreign player Manuel Caranza, who played key role in their tremendous triumph as he did magic with mallet and polo pony and also contributed with splendid seven goals.

The emerging young player Sufi Muhammad Hashim also played well and slammed in two impressive goals.

From the losing side, Omar Asjad Malhi though shone with his stick and pony work and also with a brace of goals and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi with a goal, yet their efforts couldn't yield results for Team Haji Sons. Today (Thursday), two important matches will be played. At 2:30 pm, Nagina will vie against 4 Corps while at 3:30 pm, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will compete against Platinum Homes team.