Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup Reaches To Final Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 59 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup reaches to final stage

The main final of the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 will take place between Diamond Paints/FG Polo and Master Paints/FG Polo here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on tomorrow (Sunday).

In the subsidiary final, Pebble Breaker will vie against Barry's. Earlier on Friday, the semifinals of the event were played where Master Paints/FG Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged as winners against their respective opponents.

In the subsidiary final, Pebble Breaker will vie against Barry's. Earlier on Friday, the semifinals of the event were played where Master Paints/FG Polo and Diamond Paints/FG Polo emerged as winners against their respective opponents.

In the first semifinal, Master Paints/FG Polo beat Barry's by seven and a half goal to five. From the winning side, who had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Mannuel Carranza fired in fabulous five goals while Sufi Haroon struck one goal. From the losing side, Rolu Trotz hammered a hat-trick and Agha Musa scored one goal.

The second semifinal of the day saw Diamond Paints/FG Polo dominating against Pebble Breaker and outpacing them by ten goals to four and a half.

From the winning side, Tom Brodie played superb polo and smashed in superb seven goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani also played well and slammed in a hat-trick. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Bilal banged in a brace while Muhammad Raza converted one goal.

JP&CC President Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab has said that the final of the tournament can be expected as one of the exciting and thrilling affair, where top national and international players will be vying for top honours. After the subsidiary final at 1:15 pm, the caval cade and tent-pegging events will also be conducted. The main final of the event will be played on Sunday at 3:30 pm.

More Stories From Sports

