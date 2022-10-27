Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels reach main final

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels defeated Platinum Homes to qualify for the main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament 2022 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels defeated Platinum Homes to qualify for the main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament 2022 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday. While Team Nagina defeated team 4 Corps to book berth in the subsidiary final.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels handed a convincing 10-4 triumph over team Platinum Homes. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed from Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel played brilliantly and hammered superb six goals. Among other notable contributors were Nicklaus Antinori, Muhammad Matloob Aizad and Farast Ali Chatha, who banged in a brace each.

From the losing side, Farasat Ali Chatha thrashed in two goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Amirreza Behbodi slammed in one goal apiece.

In the second match of the day, Nagina Polo team defeated the 4 Corps team by 8-6�. Iranian player Mohammad Reza Behbodi played well from the winning team and fired in five fabulous goals while Naveed Sheikh scored two goals and Omar Elahi hit one. From losing side, Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana and Ali Tanveer contributed with two goals each while Major Adil Rao scored one goal. They also had a handicap advantage of one and a half goal. Tomorrow (Friday), the only match will be played between Master Paints and FG/Din Polo at 3:00 PM.