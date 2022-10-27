UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Khanum Polo In Pink Tournament: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels Reach Main Final

Muhammad Rameez Published October 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels reach main final

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels defeated Platinum Homes to qualify for the main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament 2022 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels defeated Platinum Homes to qualify for the main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink Tournament 2022 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday. While Team Nagina defeated team 4 Corps to book berth in the subsidiary final.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels handed a convincing 10-4 triumph over team Platinum Homes. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed from Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel played brilliantly and hammered superb six goals. Among other notable contributors were Nicklaus Antinori, Muhammad Matloob Aizad and Farast Ali Chatha, who banged in a brace each.

From the losing side, Farasat Ali Chatha thrashed in two goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Amirreza Behbodi slammed in one goal apiece.

In the second match of the day, Nagina Polo team defeated the 4 Corps team by 8-6�. Iranian player Mohammad Reza Behbodi played well from the winning team and fired in five fabulous goals while Naveed Sheikh scored two goals and Omar Elahi hit one. From losing side, Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana and Ali Tanveer contributed with two goals each while Major Adil Rao scored one goal. They also had a handicap advantage of one and a half goal. Tomorrow (Friday), the only match will be played between Master Paints and FG/Din Polo at 3:00 PM.

Related Topics

Polo From

Recent Stories

US Can Offer Nothing But Its Domination to World - ..

US Can Offer Nothing But Its Domination to World - Putin

36 seconds ago
 Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink: Haye Squad qualify ..

Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink: Haye Squad qualify for main final

37 seconds ago
 Minister leads Kashmir Black Day rally to express ..

Minister leads Kashmir Black Day rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

39 seconds ago
 Health projects in DG Khan to benefit both locals, ..

Health projects in DG Khan to benefit both locals, people in tribal, border area ..

42 seconds ago
 Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point of View ..

Putin Says West See Any Alternative Point of View as 'Subversive Propaganda'

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Traditional Values Unique for Each Nati ..

Putin Says Traditional Values Unique for Each Nation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.